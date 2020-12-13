Barbara Louise Sullivan (Emmons)

May 5, 1924 - Nov. 30, 2020

COHOES - Barbara Louise Sullivan (Emmons) of Eddy Village Green and formerly of Mountain View Road, Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, due to COVID-19. Barbara was born on May 5, 1924, in Peabody, MA, to the late Irving and Kathryn Emmons.

She attended her early school years in Peabody, moving later to Salem and then Cambridge, MA, where she attended high school at Cambridge High and Latin School, graduating in 1941. She enrolled in nursing school and on her 18th birthday in May of 1942 entered the program at Mount Auburn School of Nursing in Cambridge. It was in late high school that she met her "love" Charles Sullivan and began a courtship that was soon to be a long-distance relationship as Charlie was shipped overseas in January of 1942 and did not return to her until August of 1945. She was the strength to Charles while separated from her and he always said it was how he got through.

Barbara continued in nursing school and after serving in the Cadet Nursing Corps in her senior year, graduated in May 1945.

She and Charles married on October 27, 1945, at St. Peter's Church in Cambridge where they would initially reside. Ultimately, Barbara and family moved from MA to Shelbyville, IN.; Loveland, OH; Latham; and Glens Falls, welcoming five children along the way. Barbara continued her nursing profession and worked in the area at Albany Medical Center Hospital and at the Fort Hudson Nursing Facility in Fort Edward.

After retirement, Barbara and Charles traveled across the country spending wonderful times with friends they met over the years. After settling in Glens Falls, Barbara enjoyed time with kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren, volunteering at the senior citizens center and caring for a rescued kitty named Katie who she loved dearly. After Charles' death in 2012, Barbara lived in assisted living primarily in McAuley Residence, where she loved going to Mass in the nun's chapel every day; a short time at the Delmar Atria, where she would watch deer come to her windows; and her final residence at the Eddy Village Green nursing facility in Cohoes, reading her paper, enjoying those around her, always hungry to read more books and finally settling in for her evening news. Barbara continued her routine until two days before her death. She lived a rich and rewarding life.

Barbara was the beloved wife of Charles for 66 years. She was the mother to: C. Steven Sullivan (Terese Lewinski) of Glens Falls, Judith Anne Sullivan of West Hartford, CT, Mary Ellen Hennessy (Paul Hennessy) of Delmar, Janet Elizabeth Cordes (John Cordes) of Glens Falls, and Christine Marie Charlebois (Joseph Charlebois) of Royersford, PA. She leaves 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to all those at the Eddy Village Green who loved Barbara and cared for her when we could not, especially the loving and dedicated staff of House 19 with whom she felt loved and safe. No words can describe our gratitude. Although Barbara wished to donate her body to the anatomical gift program at Albany Medical Center College, COVID-19 has precluded that from occurring. A memorial service will be conducted when it is safe to do so.