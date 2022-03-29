Barbara A. Thomas

Aug. 26, 1932 - March 26, 2022

GLENS FALLS - Barbara A. Thomas, 89, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

She was born on August 26, 1932, in Westfield, MA, the daughter of Anna Fila and Anthony Peter Thomas.

Barb grew up on the family farm. She was a lover of all animals, and happiest when spending time in nature. Art, music and dance were very important to her.

She worked for various law firms, was a teaching assistant for elementary classes, and served as an apprentice cobbler. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding her motorcycle and looking for adventures near and far

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her siblings Chuck, Frank, Billy, Donald, and Bertha. She was also sadly predeceased by her only son, Curt.

She is survived by her daughters: Nadine Mayo and Carla Ashe; and Carla's daughter Christy Lee; siblings: Gwen, Gail, Lillian and Eddie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to Barb's request, there will be no calling hours.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.