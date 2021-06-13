Barbara (Johanson) White

QUEENSBURY – Barbara Johanson White, 83, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Queensbury, NY, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 31, 2021.

She was born in Manhattan, NY to the late Tore John Johanson and Mary (Van Elsen) Johanson. Barbara was the loving wife of Donald John White, her high school sweetheart, to whom she was married for 60 years. She was a member of Glens Falls First Presbyterian Church and attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast, FL.

Barbara dearly loved her family. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Diane, wife of Christopher Davies of Lititz, PA; and her son Kenneth, husband of Mary of East Amherst, NY. She is also survived by her brother, Roger Johanson, husband of Maureen, of Seekonk, MA. She was very proud of her six grandchildren and loved spending time with them: Kristen Davies Sahd, wife of Phillip; Jennifer Davies; Andrew Davies, husband of Emily; Michael White, Matthew White and Thomas White. She was thrilled to have recently become a great-grandmother to Benedict Christopher Sahd.

Barbara was a graduate of Amsterdam High School and received her Bachelors in Elementary Education from Buffalo State College. She taught 2nd Grade in Amherst, NY, was a nursery school teacher at Glens Falls Presbyterian Church, and later taught reading and substitute taught at Queensbury School District. She and her husband Donald were co-owners of Small World Shoppes for 20 years, where she handled purchasing, store displays and caring for their customers.

Barbara loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, boating, camping and spending time in the water. She was extremely proud of her Swedish heritage, and was thrilled to fulfill her life-long dream of traveling to Sweden. She loved the ocean and the freshwater lakes in the Adirondacks, particularly Lake George. Barbara also was very artistic and creative, and she enjoyed all types of arts and crafts, painting, knitting, cross-stitch, and sewing.

Barbara had a servant's heart and was a friend to many. She was involved in many organizations throughout the years, often using her artistic and creative abilities. She was a Brownie leader, Cub Scout den mother, founder "Queen" of Queensbury Chapter of Red Hat Society, First Presbyterian Church May Tea committee member and chair. She also was involved with American Cancer Society and AAUW of Glens Falls, NY.

During her retirement years in FL, she was chairman of Material Girls, a Grand Haven Club whose members knit/crochet chemo caps, blankets, etc. for cancer patients. She also has donated her paintings for raffles for the Flagler County Art League.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warriors, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shiner's Healthcare for Children.

A private graveside service and interment will be held at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the family's convenience. A Life Celebration Memorial Service for friends and family will be held in the fall and announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being made by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville, NY. Online condolences can be given at www.devito-salvadorefh.com.