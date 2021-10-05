Barbara Irene Wicks

Aug. 3, 1933 - Oct. 1, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Barbara Irene Wicks, age 88, passed away peacefully at The Pines of Glens Falls on October 1, 2021.

Born in New York City,on August 3, 1933, Barbara was the daughter of Blanche Somerville, Horton and Rosalia Labosier.

On March 31, 1956 Barbara married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Wicks, and they moved to Durkeetown to raise their sons. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and worked at many area facilities such as Glens Falls Hospital, Greenwich Central School, Westmount Health Facility, Pleasant Valley Infirmary, Warren County Hospice and was also a Private Duty Nurse.

Barbara was a long-time member of the Durkeetown Baptist Church, serving as a Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher and member of the choir. She was a Board Member and Counselor for the Widowed Persons Service and a Pastoral Visitor at the Glens Falls Hospital.

After returning to her hometown area from early retirement years at the Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, FL and an active member at the Brooksville Wesleyan Church, she became a member at Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church of Queensbury.

Barbara's great loves were spending time with her family and serving her Lord.

Besides her parents Barbara is predeceased by her three husbands; Donald Wicks, LeRoy Lamos and George Morin and son, Stephen Wicks.

Survivors include her sons: Stanley Wicks of Altoona, PA, Scott Wicks of Somerville, MA and Sherman Wicks of Queensbury; her sister, Irene Blundell, of Avondale, AZ; and many cousins, step-children and step-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY.

Burial will be private at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church, 548 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 with the Rev. Edward Suffern, Pastor, officiating.

To send on-line condolences and to reach the Book of Memories please go to www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to The Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or the Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church, at the above address.