Barry J. Hutchins

INDIAN LAKE - Barry J. Hutchins, 64, of Pratt Road, passed away peacefully, at his home with his loving family at his side following a long illness.

Born on November 9, 1955 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Horace and Laura Jane (Locke) Hutchins. He was a graduate of Indian Lake Central School.

Barry married Victoria Duane on August 27, 1977.

He had been employed for Eagle Nest Corporation and the Adirondack Museum prior to many years of service to the Town of Indian Lake. Beginning in February of 1985, Barry worked for the Parks and Recreation Department, served as Town Justice from 1994 until he was elected Town Supervisor beginning on January 1, 1998 until his retirement in 2011. He also served on the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors.

Barry loved hunting, fishing, spending winters in Florida and most importantly spending time with his children, grandchildren and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and a Brother, Bruce Hutchins.

Survivors include his loving wife, Victoria Duane Hutchins; Son, Brent (Steph) Hutchins; Daughter, Amber (Willie) Mack; his dearly beloved Grandchildren: Tyler Joseph Mack, Reagan Mae Hutchins and Madilyn Grace Hutchins, his sisters: Brenda (Charles) Bruso, Bonnie (Donald) Eldridge, Beth (Brian) Schidzick, Belinda (William) Callahan, all of Indian Lake, Berniece (Patrick) Cummins of Blue Mountain Lake, Briana Hutchins and her fiance Eric Wood of Frankfort, NY, Brothers: Brian (Maryann) Hutchins and Bradford (Joan) Hutchins of Indian Lake; sisters-in-law: Erma Hutchins of Indian Lake, Diane (Michael) Rogers of Vass, NC, Linda (Anthony) Ricci of Hudson, FL and Gail (John) Whybrew of Hudson, FL; one Aunt, Frances Hutchins of Indian Lake; his faithful companion, "Hudson Humphrey"; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

As a special request when you think of "The Fat Man, T.F.M. ", think of a happy moment you shared.

In keeping with Barry"s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barry's memory may be directed to the Parker Benton American Legion Post 1392, PO Box 699, Indian Lake, NY 12842 or to the Indian Lake Skeet Club, PO Box 521, Indian Lake, NY 12842

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, Indian Lake.

