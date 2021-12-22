Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beatrice V. Harpp
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Beatrice V. Harpp

March 5, 1936 - Dec. 18, 2021

CHESTERTOWN - Beatrice V. Harpp, 85, of Pucker St., Chestertown, went on to her eternal rest on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home with her nieces by her side after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born March 5, 1936, in Chestertown, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel (Corlew) Harpp.

She graduated from Chestertown High School in 1955.

Bea enjoyed going for her walks through the countryside and liked to go for rides, exploring new roads in the country. She was an avid listener of the old-time country music.

Early in her life she had babysitting and house cleaning jobs for various people in the area. She was also employed at Brant Lake Laundry, Green Mansions in Chestertown, and Holiday Inn in Lake George for several years. Eventually she became employed as a secretary for Arthur LaBier's Well Drilling business and was employed there for many years, finishing up her career as Mr. LaBier's housekeeper, for a total of more than forty years in his employ. Mr. LaBier died in 2005. Beatrice also cared for her beloved mother for many years until her passing in 1995.

In addition to her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by her sister, Elvira Granger of Brant Lake and her brothers, Earl Harpp of Chestertown with whom Beatrice lived with until his death in 2005 and Eldrid Harpp of Brant Lake.

Survivors include her sister, Daisy Baisley of North Creek; brother, Alfred Harpp of Chestertown; as well as many nieces; with special mention of Bea's nieces that cared for her over the last couple years: Bonnie (Lance) Cleveland and Patty Steinman (Doug Norton); and several nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Arnold Stevens officiating.

Burial will take place in the springtime at Chester Rural Cemetery, Chestertown.

Memorial donations may be made to North Warren Emergency Squad, 2 Cougar Lane, Chestertown, NY 12817.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Jan
2
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so saddened to hear of Bea's passing. I went to grade and high school with Beatrice. She and I both graduated in 1955 from Chestertown Central High School. I remember Bea as quiet and shy but the best speller in the class; she always won the spelling bees. Around the year 2000 I reconnected with all my classmates, including Bea, and started sending out a class Newsletter. When there are only 14 students in your graduating class you become like a "family." Each time you lose a member it is painful. I will miss you dear Bea. Incidentally we were also distantly related. I believe we are third cousins through the Bennett lines.
Jane O'Connor Foster
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results