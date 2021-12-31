Menu
Beatrice V. Harpp
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Beatrice V. Harpp

CHESTERTOWN - Beatrice V. Harpp, 85, of Pucker St., Chestertown, went on to her eternal rest on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Arnold Stevens officiating.

Burial will take place in the springtime at Chester Rural Cemetery, Chestertown.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Jan
2
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened to hear of Bea's passing. I went to grade and high school with Beatrice. She and I both graduated in 1955 from Chestertown Central High School. I remember Bea as quiet and shy but the best speller in the class; she always won the spelling bees. Around the year 2000 I reconnected with all my classmates, including Bea, and started sending out a class Newsletter. When there are only 14 students in your graduating class you become like a "family." Each time you lose a member it is painful. I will miss you dear Bea. Incidentally we were also distantly related. I believe we are third cousins through the Bennett lines.
Jane O'Connor Foster
December 27, 2021
