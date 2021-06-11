Beatrice Sweet

July 9, 1923 - June 9, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Beatrice Sweet, 97, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on July 9, 1923, in South Glens Falls, she was the daughter to the late Clyde and Bertha (Jacobie) Castle.

She married the love of her life David Sweet on June 8, 1947, at Adirondack Friends Meeting. They spent 52 years together until his passing in June of 1999.

Beatrice worked for Glens Falls National Bank for over 40 years. She was a Sunday School Teacher at Adirondack Friends Meeting and loved spending time with the children and having them pick dandelions for her.

She enjoyed keeping busy and most of all spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Beatrice was predeceased by her sister Ethel Gardner.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Thomas Sweet and his wife Patricia of South Glens Falls; two granddaughters: Rebecca Harrington (husband Robert) and Gail Sweet both of South Glens Falls; three great-grandsons: Mike Harrington, RJ Harrington, Nick Harrington all of South Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Beatrice's request, there are no calling hours.

A graveside service will be conducted on June 15, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

The family has suggested memorial donations be made in memory of Beatrice to the Adirondack Friends Meeting, 27 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Beatrice's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.