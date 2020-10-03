Beaulah Pauline (Bea) Thatcher Keegan

Mar. 2, 1921 - Sept. 29, 2020

TICONDEROGA - Beaulah Pauline (Bea) Thatcher Keegan passed peacefully September 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 99 years old.

Bea was born on March 2, 1921 to Grant L. and Sarah Baker Thatcher in Hague, New York.

She graduated from Crown Point High School with plans to become a nurse. She completed a year of a two-year RN program at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City during World War II before returning home to help her mother who was expecting her last child. Bea then entered a war time program in Maine to learn to be a draftsman. Once certified, Bea returned home to Ticonderoga and took a drafting job with International Paper company. She was their first woman draftsman.

Due to match making by an uncle, Bea met, courted and married the love of her life, Bernard Keegan. She retired from International Paper Company to be a full-time wife and mother. Bea described those years raising her five children with Bernard as the happiest part of her life.

Bea was a devoted Catholic. She loved knitting for everyone, baking pies and cookies. Everyone loved her baked treats even the neighborhood children. Her house became a hub for children and there was always a full cookie jar. She considered many of her children's friends to also be her kids. Raised on a farm, Bea loved animals and wild flowers. Her flower beds were always lovely. She was a bird lover and avid reader with special love for Westerns. Gunsmoke and John Wayne movies were always a hit with Bea.

Bea is survived by two sisters: Colleen McCarthy and Dorcey Crammond; as well as daughters: Doris (Bush) Keegan, Mary Robinson, and Sarah Morin; and sons: Bernard Jr. and wife Jeannine (Raymaley) Keegan and Patrick and wife Donna (Aguiar) Keegan. Bea has 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great- great grandchild (so far).

Bea was predeceased by her husband Bernard; son Michael Grant Keegan, her parents; and siblings: Sidney Thatcher, Richard (Dick) Thatcher, and Barbara Bevins.

Relatives and friends may call at the Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday October 6, 2020. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher Looby, Pastor, will officiate. The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St Mary's Parish Cemetery. A family reception will follow.

Masks and Social Distancing are required.

Donations in Bea's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Cherry Tree Lane, Mountain View Center, 9 Haywood Avenue, Rutland Vermont 05701.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com