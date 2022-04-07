Bernard Bouchard

SCHUYLERVILLE - Bernard Bouchard died peacefully on March 17, 2022 after a short illness in Martin North Hospital in Florida.

He was the son of the late Alcide and Sarah Bouchard.

Bernard was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and retired as a meat cutter from Price Chopper. He was an avid sports fan.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Constance Bouchard in 1996.

He leaves behind a loving wife, Virginia Bouchard of Argyle, NY; his daughter, Samantha Bouchard of TX; stepdaughters: Terrie Karlson Karrie Porter, and Lisa Stewart, all of Greenwich; two brothers: Thomas Bouchard of Albany and Paul Bouchard of Eagle Bridge; two sisters: Patricia Berry of SC and Nancy Sherwood of Schenectady; his aunt Kathryn of Malta; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022 in Notre Dame Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.