Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernard R. "Bernie" Gregory
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Bernard "Bernie" R. Gregory

Nov. 4, 1938 - Oct. 4, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Bernard "Bernie" R. Gregory, 82, of Third Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Bernie, a Glens Falls native and life-long resident, was born on Thursday, Nov. 24, 1938. He was one of five children.

He was the beloved husband of Joyce Ann LaFarr, who sadly predeceased him in 2009. Joyce and Bernie met in 1956 and were married in 1957. Together they started a family in Glens Falls having three children, George, Bernie, and Betsy. After several years, life chose a different path for Bernie and he and Joyce parted temporarily.

Bernie and Joyce spent eight years apart, but never lost their love for one another. In 1978 Bernie was reunited with his teenage sweetheart only now their family included a new member, his stepson Jimmy. For more than 30 years they raised their four children and several grandchildren.

Bernie was not just a loving husband, father "Dad", and grandfather "Pa", he also had a rewarding career at Glens Falls Portland Cement Co., now Lehigh Cement. He worked at the cement company for decades and was so proud to drive the huge Caterpillar front end loaders in their pits. He was so proud driving family and friends into the mill to show them his loader.

For those who knew Bernie, it was obvious he absolutely cherished his family, especially the little ones. He loved to dress the babies up in goofy clothes and hats just to get a laugh. Bernie loved people and if you were blessed to know him you couldn't help but love him. He would enjoy a conversation with anyone about anything, but he definitely could not "make a long story short".

When Bernie wasn't spending time with family or working at the mill you could find him cruising on his motorcycle, a Honda Goldwing. In his words "that baby floats over the road" and he loved to punch it, "oh baby!" He was also an amazing deer hunter. We all have heard him tell stories of how he shot at four deer and dropped each one with his trusty .270.

Sadly, Bernie was predeceased by his love Joyce, son George H. Gregory, Sr., granddaughter Theresa Mulcahy, brother Edgar, brother Anthony, and sister Beatrice (Gregory) Shaw.

Survivors include his son, Bernie Gregory and his wife, Kelly of South Glens Falls and their children Ben and Hannah; his daughter, Betsy Sanders and her husband, Gary of Queensbury, and her children, Charlie and Ronnie; his stepson, Jim LaFarr, and his wife, Dori of Queensbury, and their son Tanner; his grandson, George Gregory, Jr.; and a sister, Mary (Gregory) Alger who he recently reunited with by traveling to Virginia for his first time on a jet plane. Bernie was also blessed with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who he loved dearly.

Family and friends are asked to call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Burial will follow the calling hours, 1:30 p.m., at Corinth Rural Cemetery, 38 Saratoga Ave. in Corinth, with the Reverend Patti Girard, officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Oct
9
Burial
1:30p.m.
Corinth Rural Cemetery
38 Saratoga Ave., Corinth, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I enjoyed working with Bernie at the Cement Company and have a lot of good memories of our times together.
Monty S Volpe
October 9, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss.May God Bless you and your family in this time of sorrow
Bonnie Purvis Manney and Donald Barber
October 7, 2021
Bernie was my neighbor of 13 yrs and ALWAYS had a smile on his face. I'm sad today to hear this news. He just talked to me about his trip to Virginia to see his sister. To George Jr and the whole family - my condolences! I will greatly miss him and his "yeaht yeaht" every time he would say goodbye :)
Kathleen Brady
Friend
October 7, 2021
Jim: My deepest sympathy to you and your family!
Bud York
October 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of Bernie's family. I have wonderful memories of times spent with Bernie and Joyce.
Donna Balcom
Friend
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results