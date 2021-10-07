Bernard "Bernie" R. Gregory

Nov. 4, 1938 - Oct. 4, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Bernard "Bernie" R. Gregory, 82, of Third Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Bernie, a Glens Falls native and life-long resident, was born on Thursday, Nov. 24, 1938. He was one of five children.

He was the beloved husband of Joyce Ann LaFarr, who sadly predeceased him in 2009. Joyce and Bernie met in 1956 and were married in 1957. Together they started a family in Glens Falls having three children, George, Bernie, and Betsy. After several years, life chose a different path for Bernie and he and Joyce parted temporarily.

Bernie and Joyce spent eight years apart, but never lost their love for one another. In 1978 Bernie was reunited with his teenage sweetheart only now their family included a new member, his stepson Jimmy. For more than 30 years they raised their four children and several grandchildren.

Bernie was not just a loving husband, father "Dad", and grandfather "Pa", he also had a rewarding career at Glens Falls Portland Cement Co., now Lehigh Cement. He worked at the cement company for decades and was so proud to drive the huge Caterpillar front end loaders in their pits. He was so proud driving family and friends into the mill to show them his loader.

For those who knew Bernie, it was obvious he absolutely cherished his family, especially the little ones. He loved to dress the babies up in goofy clothes and hats just to get a laugh. Bernie loved people and if you were blessed to know him you couldn't help but love him. He would enjoy a conversation with anyone about anything, but he definitely could not "make a long story short".

When Bernie wasn't spending time with family or working at the mill you could find him cruising on his motorcycle, a Honda Goldwing. In his words "that baby floats over the road" and he loved to punch it, "oh baby!" He was also an amazing deer hunter. We all have heard him tell stories of how he shot at four deer and dropped each one with his trusty .270.

Sadly, Bernie was predeceased by his love Joyce, son George H. Gregory, Sr., granddaughter Theresa Mulcahy, brother Edgar, brother Anthony, and sister Beatrice (Gregory) Shaw.

Survivors include his son, Bernie Gregory and his wife, Kelly of South Glens Falls and their children Ben and Hannah; his daughter, Betsy Sanders and her husband, Gary of Queensbury, and her children, Charlie and Ronnie; his stepson, Jim LaFarr, and his wife, Dori of Queensbury, and their son Tanner; his grandson, George Gregory, Jr.; and a sister, Mary (Gregory) Alger who he recently reunited with by traveling to Virginia for his first time on a jet plane. Bernie was also blessed with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who he loved dearly.

Family and friends are asked to call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Burial will follow the calling hours, 1:30 p.m., at Corinth Rural Cemetery, 38 Saratoga Ave. in Corinth, with the Reverend Patti Girard, officiating.

