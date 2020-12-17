Bernard "Bernie" Herbert King

May 10, 1928 - Dec. 10, 2020

GANSEVOORT - Bernard "Bernie" Herbert King, 92, passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Gansevoort. Born on May 10, 1928 in Vanceboro, ME, he was the son of Herman Joseph King and Leola Crandlemire King.

While living in Maine, Bernie, was a fireman and brakeman on the Bangor & Aroostook and Maine Central Railroads. The family moved to Ballston Spa and then Clifton Park in 1964 where Bernie joined Carpenters Union Local 291. He retired from Beltrone Construction in 1990.

Bernie was a skilled carpenter and avid wood turner. He was an RC airplane enthusiast and a member of local flying clubs. In his retirement he enjoyed putting his carpentry skills to work by helping his children and grandchildren with building projects.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was predeceased by his daughter, Sabrina King Rouse, his son-in-law, Arthur Rouse, and his grandchildren, Bobbi Lynn Rouse, Kari Ann Rouse, and Bret Mitchel Rouse and his sister Dorothy King Rouse.

Survivors include his daughter Andrea King; son Brian (Gayle) King; his grandchildren: Jason Carpenter, Russell (Emily Liebelt) King, Ryan (Haleigh) King, Robert King and Emaline King; and his great-grandchildren: Anthony (Jen Knotek) Carpenter and Andrew Carpenter.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Calling hours are scheduled on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.