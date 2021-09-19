Bernard J. Lukaszewicz

Feb. 13, 1962 - Oct. 2, 2020

Celebration of Life The family of Bernard J. Lukaszewicz has planned a celebration of life on September 25, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Salutos on Main Street, Hudson Falls. Family and friends are invited to honor, remember, and celebrate Bernie's life.

Bernard J. Lukaszewicz, 58, of Lake Placid, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home. He was born in Hudson Falls on February 13, 1962, the son of Bernard Sr. and Sandra Lukaszewicz.

Bernie was a self- driven businessman who worked hard to obtain the reputation as one of the best hardwood floor installers of the North Country, Fabulous Hardwood Floors. Bernie and Mary Curtis reside in Lake Placid and have built Fabulous Hardwood Floors into the business it is today. He graduated from Hudson Falls High School with the class of 1980 and has spent most of his time between Hudson Falls and Lake Placid.

Bernie was clever, creative, and an expert craftsman. He enjoyed designing new inventions, his most popular were the Aqua Joust and the Go-Zebo. He was also an avid boater and fisherman. Bernie had a photographic memory and a great interest in learning little known historical facts. He could recall song and movie lines easily and loved trivia. He liked attending Irish festivals and enjoyed singing karaoke, country music, cartoon commercials, and Irish ballads. Bernie also loved debating on a multitude of topics and was not shy about voicing an opinion on them.He is survived by the love of his life Mary Curtis, siblings Kelly (Lukaszewicz) Smith, Timothy Lukaszewicz, Kathleen (Lukaszewicz) Prossick , Michael Lukaszewicz, and Bridget (Lukaszewicz) Allister, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was predeceased by both parents Bernard Lukaszewicz Sr. and Sandra (Buckley) Lukaszewicz, as well as his youngest sister Maureen Lukaszewicz. Casual attire suggested.