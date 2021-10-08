Bernard Orville Shaw

March 25, 1920 - Oct. 5, 2021

GANSEVOORT – Bernard Orville Shaw of Jewell Road, Gansevoort, died on October 5, 2021, at the age of 101, at Wesley Health Care Center after a very long and healthy life.

Bernard was born in Ballston Spa, NY on March 25, 1920 to Aubrey and Tressa (Clark) Shaw. He was the eldest of five children raised in Gansevoort.

He attended South Glens Falls High School and worked wherever he could while growing up in Gansevoort, from picking up coal from train tracks to delivering ice from Bordons Milk Plant. He often said that it was hard work but that everyone was in the same boat. Nobody had much and did not seem to mind. He left school to help at home on the family farm until joining the Navy in 1941, going to Pearl Harbor after the bombing. He traveled to China, Okinawa and Panama, where he worked on a Destroyer and left in 1944. The stories he could tell were endless. He met his wife to be, Agnes Ogden from Fort Edward in 1943 when on leave and married in 1947. They were married for 71 years until she passed January 6, 2019.

Bernard purchased his farm in 1944 and made payments while in service. After he married and started farming, he attended four years of Agricultural School, where he traveled to different farms every Sunday. He was one of the first farmers in the area to have a silage pit.

Many of his accomplishments were being a Gansevoort Volunteer Fireman and proudly was the one to drive their first firetruck into town, a member of the Free Masons for 75 years, member of the United Methodist Church of Gansevoort, life member of the Ragged Mountain Fish and Game Club, Justice of the Peace for over 20 years and Highway Superintendent for eight years and multiple Republican and town committees. He and his family enjoyed many a clam steams at Mark Caputos (The Gansevoort Hotel) and Bud Vances, swimming at Freddy's Pond and Fireman's Parades. They enjoyed bowling for quite a few years with friends Don and Clair Bouton. He always enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his boys and grandchildren. After leaving the farm in 1976 and moving just down the road, Bernie and Agnes had a house built. He continued to farm pumpkins, glads, asparagus and other vegetables for his stand. He enjoyed visits from everyone who stopped by.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sisters, Evelyn Bergquist Waters and Betty Martin; brother, Ronnie Shaw; nephews, Philip, Chuck and Matthew; brothers-in-law, Martin, Red, Chuck and Malcolm and his sisters-in-law, Alice and Betty.

He and his wife, Agnes worked hard to build a beautiful home and farm where they raised four children: Cathy A. Shaw-Hebert (Mark) of Greenwich, Daniel B. Shaw (Judy Kelly) of Greenwich, Franklin C. Shaw (Sue Hebert) of North Hudson and Elizabeth A. Garnsey (Kerry) of Gansevoort; 12 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud of. He is also survived by his brother, Robert C. Shaw (Janet) of Gansevoort; along with many nieces and nephews.

Early to bed, early to rise was his motto. "Get out of bed and get going!" He was a loved man by all that were blessed to have met him. He always found good in everyone. Truly!