Bernard Stuwart Greene

Oct. 24, 1944 - Oct. 11, 2020

POULTNEY - Bernard Stuwart Greene 75, died Sunday morning October 11, 2020 at his residence after a long illness.

He was born October 24, 1944 in Lebanon, NH the son of Clifford and Hazel (Dumas) Greene.

Bernard was a 1974 Graduate of Castleton State College.

He married Julie Harrington on July 13, 2013 in Poultney.

Bernard was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during Viet Nam and was a member of the American Legion Post #39 of Poultney and the V.F.W. and the Legion Riders.

He was an avid Motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed playing pool, hunting, horses and traveling.

Survivors include his wife Julie Greene, of Poultney, his son, James Greene and wife Randi Morris-Greene, of Boca Raton, FL; by his step children: Steven Greene, of Brattleboro, VT , Bridgette Shatraw, of East Greenbush, NY and Christine Greene, of Poultney; by his siblings: Stephen Greene, of Fort Plain, NY, Rodney Greene, of Florida and Catherine Lenz, of Hampton, NY; also by his grandchildren: Brady, Phillip, Althea, Valerie, Xander and Natalie; by his daughter-in-law Abby Greene and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and his son Kelly Greene; by his siblings: Phillip Green and Eloise Greene.

A Celebration of his life will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1pm at the Poultney American Legion. Covid -19 restriction apply, please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to the J. Claire Carmody Post #39 American Legion at 689 Granville Street, Poultney, VT 05764.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.

