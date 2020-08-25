Bertha "Bert" Gentley Wright

July 2, 1929 - Aug. 22, 2020

TICONDEROGA - Bertha "Bert" Gentley Wright, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at her home.

Born on July 2, 1929 in Lyndonville, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary Elizabeth Gentley. She moved to Ticonderoga as a young girl.

She married Wesley "Tyke" Wright on New Years Eve, 1947. He passed away on February 12, 2009, following 61 years of marriage.

Bert dedicated her life to her nine children, twenty-one grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church.

Bert was well known for her delicious baked beans, apple pies and jelly cookies. She also enjoyed upholstering with her life-long friend, Mary Lou Greenough and she crocheted many blankets over the years for family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Bert was also predeceased by her brother, Malcolm.

Survivors include her children: Nancy (Peter) Gunning and Yvonne (Paul) Lang of Corinth, Terry (Beth) Wright and Marie (John) Woods of Ticonderoga, Gary Wright of Prairieville, LA, Wendy Wright of Amsterdam, Kelly (Lisa) Wright and Robin (Robert) Thatcher of Ticonderoga and Mary (Brent) Stewart of Jefferson, LA; her grandchildren: Barbara Sirchia, Jennifer Bordeau, Jessica Hogan, Chad, Aaron and Collin Lang, Gregory Wright, Rachel Mylott, John and Steven Woods, Giada Guiducci, Michella Halstead, Wesley Wright, Gwen Rossi, Nicole Fosco, Tyler, Tanner and Haleigh Wright, Janelle and Austin Huestis and Morgan Thatcher; her great-grandchildren: Sidney and Hayden Sirchia, Garrett Bordeau, Lola Hogan, Jack and Charlotte Lang, Trent Mylott, Emily and Cathlynn Woods, Santino Rossi, Avery, Ryker, Isabella and Axton Wright, and Zane, Vincent and Zoey Huestis; four sisters-in-law, Ortha Burgey, Claris Wright, Cathy Wright and Jane DeRosia; one cousin and several nephews and nieces.

A Graveside Service will be conducted by the Reverend Scott Tyler at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery in Ticonderoga. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family would like to thank the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, High Peaks Hospice, the Essex County support staff, Alison Bartlett, Tammy Huestis, the staff at Elizabethtown Community Hospital and the staff at Elderwood Rehab.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad or High Peaks Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com