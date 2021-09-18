Menu
Bettina L. Coon

Bettina L. Coon

Jan. 31, 1926 - April 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Celebration of Life for Bettina L. Coon. Bettina L. Coon of Queensbury, NY died early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. We are glad to announce that a celebration of life will be held at Jack's American Bistro, Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 11am – 2pm. A buffet lunch will be served. All who knew Bettina are invited to attend. RSVPs are not necessary.

Bettina was born to the late Albert Leser and Gerda Schaber on January 31, 1926 in Frankfurt, Germany. Her family migrated to the U.S.A. when she was 11 years old and she graduated from Leonia High School, Leonia, NJ and then obtained her Bachelors of Science degree from Syracuse University four years later. Bettina was a very kind and giving lady. She loved family above all else but was also interested in literature, painting, theater and music. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bridge several times a week.

She is predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Will Schaber and her husband, Webster D. Coon with whom she operated Marine Village Motel in Lake George, NY for many years.

She is survived by her brother, Walter P. Leser of Denver, CO; her two sons: Douglas W. Coon of Lake George, NY and Dean M. Coon and his wife, Debra of Savannah, GA; grandchildren: Erin L. Coon of Queensbury, NY and her husband, Sean Culligan; Danielle R. Messenger and her husband, Jeremy of Clifton Park, NY; Kelly A. Brock and her husband, Lucas of Queensbury, NY; Thomas T. Coon of Thompson, GA; and Alexis B. Coon of NYC, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jack’s American Bistro
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to the family. I knew Bettina Coon and her husband Bud Coon when I had the opportunity of working for their son Douglas Coon and at their families motel and then I took care of Bud Coon on the weekends. Bettina was a very strong and beautiful woman and I enjoyed when I got to see her . She made you just feel better when she walked into a room and her smile lite up the room. She was an amazing woman .
Susan Mattison
Family
March 15, 2022
Doug and Dean, So sorry for your loss. I know she will be missed by all. A very nice kind lady.
Marcy King
September 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lorraine Bittel
Other
September 19, 2021
She was a kind and gracious lady. I am glad to have known her. Blessings to her family.
Martha Knapp
September 18, 2021
The Coons were lovely people to work for...spent several summers on the night desk at Marine Village and I am sorry to hear of Bettina's passing.
Bob Notari
Work
September 18, 2021
Dean, extended condolences and heartfelt sympathy from myself and The Lions Club of Savannah.
Joseph Em
September 17, 2021
Doug, Dean and families. Our sincere condolences for all and our prayers for your mom.
Wayne & Barb Robinson Elbern St.
Friend
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results