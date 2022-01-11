Menu
Betty Lou Baker
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY

Betty Lou Baker

June 17, 1938 - Jan. 7, 2022

CHESTERTOWN - Betty Lou Baker, 83, died Friday January 7, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 17, 1938 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Frederick Israel and Elizabeth Jane (Chadwick) LaPoint.

Betty Lou married her husband Bernard "Bunky" Baker on May 13, 1961 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Glens Falls. She was a home maker and was also employed at the Silver Star Restaurant in Chestertown. She enjoyed spending time at Blythewood Island on Loon Lake. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Bernard "Bunky" Baker, sister-in-law Shirley LaPoint, one great-grandchild Delaney Miller.

Survivors include her children: Mary (Randy) Miller, Shawn (Ida) Baker, Melissa (Jamie) Frasier, Michelle Baker; one brother Frederick LaPoint, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

At Betty Lou's request there are no calling hours or services.

The family would like to thank Mary Stein, ANP from Hudson Headwaters Homeward Bound Program, Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital for their care and kindness, most of all Michelle Baker(Betty Lou's daughter) for taking care of their mother and father.

Memorials in Betty Lou's name may be made to Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation, 9 Carey Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God Bless
Windy Frasiet
January 13, 2022
Mary, Shawn, Melissa and Michelle. We were so sorry to hear about your Mom (and she was a good one) We remember years ago when we would come up to Chestertown with our snowmobiles and go out your mom and dad and Shirley and Bud. The good old days for us all. It is so hard to lose a mom. That was such a beautiful picture of her. Just wanted you to know that we are thinking of you all. Corky and Allen
Corky & Allen Rozelle
January 13, 2022
My condolences to Betty Lou's family. She was my friend and I know she is happy to be reunited with her husband, Bunky. I cherish the memories we shared. God Bless.
Judy Burke
Friend
January 11, 2022
