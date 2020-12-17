Betty Greeley King Bonneau

May 24, 1937 - Dec. 11, 2020

GANSEVOORT - Betty Greeley King Bonneau, passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Gansevoort. Born on May 24, 1937 in Concord, NH, she was the daughter of Frederick Greeley and Beverly Ramsey Greeley.

For many years Betty was an award-winning Avon Representative in Clifton Park and later worked for the Shenendehowa School District as a teacher's aide. She loved going to garage sales and shopping for bargains. During her retirement years, Betty and Leo traveled the country in their RV, enjoying their camp on the Schroon River and their home in Florida.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Leo Bonneau, Sr., her daughter, Sabrina King Rouse, her son-in-law, Arthur Rouse, and her grandchildren, Bobbi Lynn Rouse, Kari Ann Rouse, and Bret Mitchel Rouse.

Survivors include her daughter Andrea King; son Brian (Gayle) King; her grandchildren: Jason Carpenter, Russell (Emily Liebelt) King, Ryan (Haleigh) King, Robert King and Emaline King; and her great-grandchildren: Anthony (Jen Knotek) Carpenter and Andrew Carpenter.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

