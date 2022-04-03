Betty L. Ellsworth

May 24, 1929 - March 31, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE - Betty L. Ellsworth, 92, passed away Thursday morning, March 31, 2022, at Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, Albany following a long illness.

Born on May 24, 1929, in Harrisburg, PA she was the daughter of the late William and Laura (McDowell) Bush.

While working at Roaring Brook Ranch, she met her husband, Gordon. Gordon passed away on March 1, 2021.

Betty worked as a Dark Room Technician at Moreau Studio for many years. She later worked part time at Glens Falls Hospital in the respiratory therapy department.

She was a fantastic seamstress, quilting many wall hangings. She was a long time 4H leader, former Girl Scout leader in Lake George. She was a volunteer at the Lake Luzerne Historical Society Museum, the Gailey Hill Schoolhouse Museum, and the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls. She enjoyed traveling, especially the beaches of Maine and visiting the lighthouses. In her early years, Betty was a contestant at the original Painted Pony Rodeo in barrel racing and Quadrille.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; siblings: Marilyn Conley, Carol Bush and William Bush; a son-in-law, Greg VanDerzee.

Survivors include her children: Marie Ellsworth of Queensbury, Wayde Ellsworth (fiancee Michelle Scott) of Kingsbury and Roberta VanDerzee of Lake Luzerne; five grandchildren: Jessica (Michael) Eggleston, Olin Ellsworth, Lee (Lindsey) Ellsworth, Jamie (Alex Brooks) Ellsworth, Sierra Ellsworth; great-grandchildren: Laramie Ellsworth, Oakley and Aubrey Eggleston, Laramie, Ledger and Lainey Ellsworth.

In keeping with Betty's wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled. Funeral services will be private.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.