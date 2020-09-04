Menu
Betty J. Cutter
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1940
DIED
August 30, 2020

Betty J. Cutter

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Betty J. Cutter, 80, of Riverview Street, passed away at her home after a brief illness, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, with loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
4
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Sep
4
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
