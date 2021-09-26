Betty M. King

Nov. 2, 1927 - Sept. 23, 2021

INDIAN LAKE - Betty M. King, 93, of Big Brook Road, passed away Thursday morning, September 23, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born on November 2, 1927 in North Creek, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Mae (Newhart) Coombs. She married Howard C. King on June 1, 1944. He passed away on May 9, 1999 following nearly 55 years of marriage. Betty worked as a guide at the Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake for over 20 years.

She was a member of the Indian Lake United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, cooking and going for walks. Above all, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, her husband, children: Christine, William, Robert, Arlene and Stephan; siblings: Jane Baldwin, Alice King, Harold Coombs, John Coombs.

Survivors include her children: Ellen (Andy) McCarthy of Hudson Falls and John King of Indian Lake; one sister, Mary Farrell of Indian Lake; grandchildren: Jonathon King, Christopher King, Matthew King, Daniel McCarthy, Margaret (Joe) Ballard, Ryan (Ashley) McCarthy, Lucas McCarthy; great grandchildren: Micah McCarthy, Lilah McCarthy, Hadley Ballard, Eleanora Ballard; a sister-in-law, Linda McCane of Queensbury; a brother-in-law, Edwin Meade of Queensbury; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Wednesday from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation.

Burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.



Contributions in Betty's memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps, PO Box 39, Indian Lake, NY 12842.



