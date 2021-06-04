Betty Jean LaRock

Aug. 11, 1939 - June 2, 2021

TICONDEROGA – Betty Jean LaRock, 81, of Ticonderoga, NY passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at UVM in Burlington, VT, with her daughters Pam and Ann at her bedside.

Betty Jean was born on August 11, 1939 at Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga, NY.

Betty Jean graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1957.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. LaRock in 2001. They were married on May 31, 1958. Together they enjoyed their family and traveling, both with family and in connection with Ed's work in the credit union movement.

Throughout the years, BJ made significant contributions volunteering with the Girl Scouts, the American Cancer Society, and St. Mary's School.

Betty Jean was predeceased by her father, Richard Grinnell; her mother, E. Rayadene Grinnell (nee Malaney); her sister, Mary Gail Russell (Gerald); and her daughter, Kathleen Woods (Steven).

Betty Jean is survived by her daughters: Pamela (Edward) Nolan of Ticonderoga and Ann (Timothy) Siebecker of Clarks Summit, PA; son-in-law Steven Woods of Crown Point; grandchildren: Jeremy Fish (Julie), Jason Fish, Matthew Nolan, Molly Siebecker, Megan Siebecker, Thomas Woods, and Ryan Woods; great-grandchildren: Olivia Fish, Harper Fish, and Henry Fish; and her little buddy Brayden Maye. She is also survived by her siblings: William (Laurie) Grinnell and Marjorie (John) Cross; her siblings-in-law: Linda LaRock, Douglas LaRock, and George LaRock; and many nieces and nephews.

She immersed herself in loving her family. Over the years, BJ treasured attending her grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals, concerts, and plays. She also loved seeing pictures and videos of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when she was not able to be with them in person. She enjoyed music, flowers, getting her nails done, weekly pitch games with her husband and friends, games of chance at her visits to casinos and the track, and, in recent years, the Crown Point Central School's Leadership Lunch Bunch visits with high school students, during which they worked on creative projects. And although she was not able to participate recently, she always enjoyed special times with her friends and classmates at their monthly Thursday gatherings.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher Looby, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.