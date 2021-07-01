Betty Jean Emma Morehouse

Dec. 27, 1929 - June 21, 2021

BRANT LAKE - Betty Jean Emma Morehouse, 91, transitioned peacefully to Heaven on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, late at night of course, at home, surrounded by her loving family, with a smile on her beautiful face, after a long illness. Betty was born December 27, 1929 in Oakland, CA. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Kathe Henriete (Brandt) Johannsen.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Carl J. Morehouse who passed away on April 7, 2002, after 53 years of marriage, and her younger brother Gustav Alfred Johannsen, who was a Vietnam War casualty.

Survivors include two sons: Carl J. Morehouse of Center, TX, Curt J. (Amanda Delczeg) Morehouse of Brant Lake; two daughters: Karen F. Johannsen and her husband Michael McClure of Brant Lake, Krista J. Comanzo of Niskayuna; one brother Oscar (Beverly Bland) Johannsen of IN; five grandchildren: Randall (Nicole) Reitnauer, Rachael Maury, Lily Emma Morehouse, Kara Comanzo, Anthony Comanzo; and three great-grandchildren: Rylee, Emmet and Bella Reitnauer; plus her loving cousins; and countless friends; and all the girls whom love her like a second Mom.

Betty was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance in New York City before she moved to Brant Lake, and by The Barry House, of the Adirondack Mission of the Episcopal Diocese of Albany, after moving to Brant Lake. She was known for keeping the priests in line and loved her involvement with The Barry House and St. Paul's Episcopal Church and served on the Alter Guild.

After growing up in the Riverside Park area in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Betty married the love of her life, Carl J. Morehouse, October 23, 1948, and started their adventurous life together in Mineola, NY, on Long Island, and relocated to Brant Lake in the 1960's. She recently spent a weekend in Manhattan with her daughters and granddaughter, and charmed everyone she crossed paths with, and sat at the little red tables and chairs in Times Square until 2 a.m., having a great time people watching. Betty and her daughters and granddaughter met so many wonderful people during that weekend in NYC, whom they never would have met if Betty wasn't there with them.

Betty and Carl built a business of housekeeping cottage rentals in Brant Lake for Adirondack vacationers (and all of Betty and Carl's relatives), and a home for their growing family. Guests of the cottages were treated like family, and many became family.

Betty was very involved with the local community, including St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Horicon Library, Horicon Historical Society, Crafty Critters, Bowling League, Golf League, North Warren Chamber of Commerce, Horicon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, American Red Cross, and the North Warren School Consolidation Project.

Her hobbies included bowling, golfing, running the cabin business, sewing (Betty was a very fine seamstress), hosting parties, chaperoning kids at her beach (even though she couldn't swim), and catering to her children and their friends.

Betty and her husband Carl were known for hosting perpetual pizza parties, into the late hours of the night, with lots of friends and family around the kitchen table with lots of laughter.

Betty will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty lived a full life and was always very welcoming and engaging with all whom she met. She always had an open door to her friends and her children's friends, and it was always "the more the merrier". Many of her children's friends refer to her as their second Mom or their bonus Mom. She would meet summer camp counselors at church and welcome them into her home when they needed a place to getaway.

Betty was always "ready to hit the road" at a moment's notice. She always had "orders from headquarters" for the men in her life, with a wink. She was winking and saying "okey dokey" and "oy vey" right until the last week of her physical life here.

Betty was very outspoken and didn't hold back letting you know she truly cared and gave you her heartfelt thoughts. She was full of quick, sharp wit and wisdom and loved to banter, at any given opportunity. When asked "Betty, how are you doing?", she would reply "well, the mouth is still going". A lifelong childhood friend of the family recently said, after she heard of Betty's passing, "The heavens got lively last night with the news Betty was on her way, knowing she would keep the angels on their toes".

Betty will be deeply missed by so many lives she touched. Betty's family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to the High Peaks Hospice. They were a Godsend the last week of Betty's life here. And to Alexis Moses, who supported the family with her love and care for Betty during her last days here.

Betty has already sent a message that she is doing GREAT and is surrounded by a bunch of family and friends and is happy to be free of all physical suffering. She is having a blast and is in great spirits. With all the love surrounding her during the end of her physical life, she was so easily able to cross over and to go right up to Heaven, feeling like she rode that wave of love directly up there. She was and is so grateful for all of that love. She said she can still feel it from all the way up in Heaven! She said that no one needs to worry about her anymore, which she hopes will bring some relief and comfort for all of us.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Route 8, Brant Lake, followed by Interment of Ashes at Brant Lake Cemetery, on the other side of her property. A celebration of Betty's life will follow at her home. Relatives and friends are all invited.

Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Adirondack Missions, PO Box 119, Brant Lake, NY 12815, or to High Peaks Hospice – www.HighPeaksHospice.org

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.