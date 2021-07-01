Menu
Betty Jean Emma Morehouse
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY

Betty Jean Emma Morehouse

Dec. 27, 1929 - June 21, 2021

BRANT LAKE - Betty Jean Emma Morehouse, 91, transitioned peacefully to Heaven on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, late at night of course, at home, surrounded by her loving family, with a smile on her beautiful face, after a long illness. Betty was born December 27, 1929 in Oakland, CA. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Kathe Henriete (Brandt) Johannsen.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Carl J. Morehouse who passed away on April 7, 2002, after 53 years of marriage, and her younger brother Gustav Alfred Johannsen, who was a Vietnam War casualty.

Survivors include two sons: Carl J. Morehouse of Center, TX, Curt J. (Amanda Delczeg) Morehouse of Brant Lake; two daughters: Karen F. Johannsen and her husband Michael McClure of Brant Lake, Krista J. Comanzo of Niskayuna; one brother Oscar (Beverly Bland) Johannsen of IN; five grandchildren: Randall (Nicole) Reitnauer, Rachael Maury, Lily Emma Morehouse, Kara Comanzo, Anthony Comanzo; and three great-grandchildren: Rylee, Emmet and Bella Reitnauer; plus her loving cousins; and countless friends; and all the girls whom love her like a second Mom.

Betty was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance in New York City before she moved to Brant Lake, and by The Barry House, of the Adirondack Mission of the Episcopal Diocese of Albany, after moving to Brant Lake. She was known for keeping the priests in line and loved her involvement with The Barry House and St. Paul's Episcopal Church and served on the Alter Guild.

After growing up in the Riverside Park area in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Betty married the love of her life, Carl J. Morehouse, October 23, 1948, and started their adventurous life together in Mineola, NY, on Long Island, and relocated to Brant Lake in the 1960's. She recently spent a weekend in Manhattan with her daughters and granddaughter, and charmed everyone she crossed paths with, and sat at the little red tables and chairs in Times Square until 2 a.m., having a great time people watching. Betty and her daughters and granddaughter met so many wonderful people during that weekend in NYC, whom they never would have met if Betty wasn't there with them.

Betty and Carl built a business of housekeeping cottage rentals in Brant Lake for Adirondack vacationers (and all of Betty and Carl's relatives), and a home for their growing family. Guests of the cottages were treated like family, and many became family.

Betty was very involved with the local community, including St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Horicon Library, Horicon Historical Society, Crafty Critters, Bowling League, Golf League, North Warren Chamber of Commerce, Horicon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, American Red Cross, and the North Warren School Consolidation Project.

Her hobbies included bowling, golfing, running the cabin business, sewing (Betty was a very fine seamstress), hosting parties, chaperoning kids at her beach (even though she couldn't swim), and catering to her children and their friends.

Betty and her husband Carl were known for hosting perpetual pizza parties, into the late hours of the night, with lots of friends and family around the kitchen table with lots of laughter.

Betty will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty lived a full life and was always very welcoming and engaging with all whom she met. She always had an open door to her friends and her children's friends, and it was always "the more the merrier". Many of her children's friends refer to her as their second Mom or their bonus Mom. She would meet summer camp counselors at church and welcome them into her home when they needed a place to getaway.

Betty was always "ready to hit the road" at a moment's notice. She always had "orders from headquarters" for the men in her life, with a wink. She was winking and saying "okey dokey" and "oy vey" right until the last week of her physical life here.

Betty was very outspoken and didn't hold back letting you know she truly cared and gave you her heartfelt thoughts. She was full of quick, sharp wit and wisdom and loved to banter, at any given opportunity. When asked "Betty, how are you doing?", she would reply "well, the mouth is still going". A lifelong childhood friend of the family recently said, after she heard of Betty's passing, "The heavens got lively last night with the news Betty was on her way, knowing she would keep the angels on their toes".

Betty will be deeply missed by so many lives she touched. Betty's family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to the High Peaks Hospice. They were a Godsend the last week of Betty's life here. And to Alexis Moses, who supported the family with her love and care for Betty during her last days here.

Betty has already sent a message that she is doing GREAT and is surrounded by a bunch of family and friends and is happy to be free of all physical suffering. She is having a blast and is in great spirits. With all the love surrounding her during the end of her physical life, she was so easily able to cross over and to go right up to Heaven, feeling like she rode that wave of love directly up there. She was and is so grateful for all of that love. She said she can still feel it from all the way up in Heaven! She said that no one needs to worry about her anymore, which she hopes will bring some relief and comfort for all of us.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Route 8, Brant Lake, followed by Interment of Ashes at Brant Lake Cemetery, on the other side of her property. A celebration of Betty's life will follow at her home. Relatives and friends are all invited.

Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Adirondack Missions, PO Box 119, Brant Lake, NY 12815, or to High Peaks Hospice – www.HighPeaksHospice.org

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.


Published by Post-Star on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Mass of Christian Burial
3:00p.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Route 8, Brant Lake, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I hope you can still see this message since It has been a few weeks since your mother's service. I was very sorry to learn of her passing. She and I had such good times in the kitchen at Barry House, doing dishes and waiting on important guests or even eating at covered dish dinners or at the strawberry festival. Those were the good old times, for sure. Then there was always hanging out with the kids, which were all younger than me I think. Anyway, I will always remember St. Paul's church, Brant Lake and the Morehouse gang. You are in my prayers.
Denise Boland
August 23, 2021
Scarmozzino Family
July 19, 2021
We are heartbroken to hear of Aunt Betty´s passing. We will always remember the summers we spent at Brant Lake, her beautiful smile, generous personality, and her wonderful wit. We were blessed to have Aunt Betty in our lives. She will always be remembered. Rest In Peace Aunt Betty. Eternal rest grant unto to her Lord and may perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithfully departed Rest In Peace. Our deepest condolences.
Adele Salazar & Fam
Family
July 12, 2021
We're so sorry to hear the news of Betty's passing. We will always remember the many years of staying at her & Carl's Cabins. She always made us feel like family & to this day, we still talk about all the Great Memories of Brant Lake @ Hillside Cabins. She was one of a kind & we are Blessed to have had her in our lives. RIP Betty & know you always have a place in our hearts. Deepest Sympathies to Karen, Randall & the whole family.
Carol & Bill Knipper
Friend
July 3, 2021
What a great story of your Mom's life. I could feel how much she loved it up here and took advantage of all that this beautiful place has to offer. She was part of it, and will be missed. I loved her stories about the area and will never forget her telling me about the happenings in these parts. I love knowing she is free and laughing her socks off, bless her heart. Love you all.
Betsy Krebs
July 2, 2021
Betty was one of the many kind people in Brant Lake that welcomed me as a new Bride and resident. I was a "city girl" born, raised and educated, but I found a new life in the North, helped by people like Betty. I will never forget her.
Sharon A Gibbs
Friend
July 2, 2021
Loved reading the wonderful obituary honoring Betty´s full and exciting life!! She was a firecracker for sure.
Marcy Y
July 1, 2021
George and Rosemary
July 1, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. She has joined our Lord but her spirit will always live on in the Brant Lake Community.
Linda Lewis
Friend
July 1, 2021
Just a beautiful obituary and SPOT ON! I'm one of her many "bonus" kids with wonderful memories. She had a whole lot to do with my upbringing and I am grateful to have had such a loving, frank, generous and kind woman include me in her flock. You'll be missed Mrs. Morehouse, but I'm sure you'll never be far away when needed.
Camey (Bedell) Sears
Family
July 1, 2021
I´m so sorry to read of your Mom´s passing. I remember as a kid going with my parents and brothers up to visit for the evening. She was always so kind and gentle. Even in more recent years, if I ran into her, she always had a smile, hello, and a hug. She always recognized me, which always amazed me, since I haven´t lived in Brant Lake since 1979! Her voice was so soft and soothing. Fond memories of all of you, for sure. May God Bless You at this time.
Joan Granger Stumvoll
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results