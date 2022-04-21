Betty L. Peck

Oct. 30, 1945 – April 17, 2022

WARRENSBURG - Betty L. Peck, 76, of Hall Mountain Road, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 30, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Meade and Grace (Stone) Hall. Betty was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Warrensburg Central School.

Betty worked at General Electric in Fort Edward for 15 years before taking a position at Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg until her retirement. Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed watching NASCAR races, horses, gardening, and her flowers.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 37 years, Allen Peck; daughter Margaret Peck; siblings: Alan Hall, Barbara Baker, Robert Hall and Alice Ackary.

Betty is survived by her children: Jeanie (David) Sprague of Thurman, NY, Sheryl (Chad) Reed of Hudson Falls, NY, Robert Peck and his fiance Tina of Warrensburg, Martin (Mary) Peck of Wilton, NY; brother David (Kathy) Hall of Warrensburg, NY; sister-in-law Allie Hall; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Betty's request, there are no services scheduled.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.