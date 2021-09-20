Betty M. Pottle

Feb. 16, 1954 - Sept. 15, 2021

HADLEY - Betty M. Pottle , 67, of Hadley, New York, went to be with her Lord and loving Savior on September 15, 2021.

Born on February 16, 1954, in Waite, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Alice (Renaud) Kinney.

Betty lived in Maine most of her life and was the first daughter born to a family of 15 children. She graduated from Shead High School in Eastport, Maine in 1973. After she graduated, she went on to work in the sardine factory in Eastport, Maine and worked in different retail stores throughout her life; one being The Strawberry Patch in Perry, Maine and another being Walmart, in Wilton, New York.

Survived by the love of her life and husband of 30 years, Louis Pottle. Her two children and their spouses, Charity (Edward) Clement of Stony Creek, NY and Joel (Trista) Trott of Oxford, NC. Along with her husband, son and daughter, Betty is survived by her grandchildren Delbert, Danielle and Parker, whom she loved more than anything in this world. They were her pride and joy. She loved to brag about them to anyone she knew. Her grandchildren were the reason she and her husband moved to New York in 2001.

Betty is also survived by several of her brothers and sisters: Gene (Marilyn) Kinney, Gary (Iva) Kinney, Dana (Jenny) Kinney, Dennis (Lorraine) Kinney, Marion (Brian) Kinney, Timothy (Lavada) Kinney, Nancy (Skip) Johnson, Debbie Kinney, Terry (Dawn) Kinney, Linda (Donald) Niles, Roy (Karen) Kinney, Gerry (Tina) Kinney, and Peter (Trenda) Kinney. In addition, several nieces and nephews survive her. Her brother James Kinney preceded Betty in death.

In her free time, Betty loved to cook, do her daily devotions with her husband, catch up with her friends and family on Facebook and above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Betty was a lifelong believer in her blessed Savior Jesus Christ and a follower of the Baptist denomination. She had been faithfully attending Victory Bible Baptist Church for the past 10 years where she enjoyed worshiping her Lord and spending time with her church family. Betty was a friend to all who knew her. Her tender heart and spirit resonated through everyone who had the pleasure of being in her company.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, in Perry, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Foundation or to the Victory Bible Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

