Betty Louise Sayers (Meade)

March 24, 1929 - May 18, 2021

JOHNSBURG - Betty Louise Sayers (Meade), 92, of Johnsburg, NY died May 18, 2021 at a family home in Hudson, NH. She was born on March 24, 1929 in Chestertown, New York, the daughter of Ashley E. and Leone (Loveland) Meade.

Betty Sayers graduated from Johnsburg Central School in North Creek, NY and worked as a telephone operator. She married John Harold Sayers, of Brooklyn, NY, on June 18, 1949.

Though Betty traveled and lived primarily along the Eastern coast of the United States, in Nashua, NH and Midwest City, OK for many years, she remained passionately connected to the Crane Mountain, Garnet Lake area of the Adirondack Mountains where she and her eight siblings grew up. She returned there to live in 1995.

Betty was deeply spiritual with a love of nature, known for her lasting friendships, as a fiercely loyal mother and sister, a caring advocate for those in need, and tender grandmother.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, her husband John, and siblings: Edna Belmore, James Meade, Ashley Meade and Margaret (Meade) Harrington.

Betty is survived by her sisters: Geraldine Britton of Garnet Lake, NY and Marie Montena of Sodom, NY; and brothers: Daniel Meade of Hermitage, TN and Edwin Meade of Glens Falls, NY; also, her special in-laws, Angela Meade of Glens Falls, NY and Myron Otis "Otie" Harrington of Queensbury, NY.

Left to cherish so many treasured memories are her five children: Laura Chambers, Kathy Beyer, Ann Bastille, Charles Sayers, and Patrick Sayers; sons-in-law: Ian Chambers and Ron Bastille; daughter-in-law Tammy Sayers; 12 grand children; 12 great grandchildren; and two great-great grand children. We carry her perfect spirit in our hearts until we are reunited in Heaven forever.

Family attended a private graveside service at Saint Francis-Xavier Cemetery, Nashua, NH on Friday, May 21, 2021. A memorial service be held on July 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg, NY. Donations can be made in her memory to the Adirondack Community Outreach Center, PO Box 201, North Creek, NY 12853

