Betty "Mer" Vance

GANSEVOORT - Betty "Mer" Vance was ushered to her seat in the Grander Than Grand Ole Opry on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020. Patsy Cline herself probably escorted her back to Harold, her husband of over sixty years' arms. No music that ever graced the stage of the earthly Opry can hold a candle to the light, love, and laughter she must be experiencing at such a heavenly reunion.

Betty met life's most trying circumstances with joy in her soul, laughter on her face, and victorious humor in her words. Even as she spent much of her latter life battling a slew of ailments, she never let the weight of it get her down. Mer was the matriarch of her family, and the keeper of their memories. If you wanted to know who was in that old, black and white photo you found, Betty was the one who'd be able to take a quick glance and tell you.

Nothing could light up Betty's world like the presence of her family. A country gal, through and through, Betty's eyes rested not on things of this world, but on the people she loved. Whether she was traveling the country with her husband Harold in their RV, hosting family in her home, visiting her children and grandchildren, or taking a buffet for all it was worth, Betty found great joy in small moments. If you were family, and you were with her, you'd better believe she wasn't letting you get out of her sight again without getting her hugs and kisses and making sure you knew she loved you.

When her grandkids were younger, they could always find goodies in Mer's kitchen: Mountain Dew, Life Savers, Oreos, Graham Crackers and milk, all the comfort foods you never knew you needed until you got there. As her grandkids grew up and her great-grandchildren came along, Betty's love grew right along with the size of her family; her little loveable ones brought Betty great joy.

Betty lived a life full of goodness and love, and leaves behind many beautiful memories and a family legacy to be carried on for generations. Betty will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind: her brother, Harold Martindale (and Ruth); her sons: Harold Vance, Jr. (and Georgianna), Richard Vance (and Judy), and Michael Vance (and Laura); her daughter, Pamela Vance; her grandchildren: Richard, Jr., Harold III, Nicole, Caitlin, Terry, and Betsy; and her ten great-grandchildren; amongst innumerable other friends and acquaintances whose lives she touched and changed forever.

Services will be held in remembrance of Betty's life as follows: Calling Hours will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Betty's funeral and burial services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 am at the Gansevoort Cemetery on State Route 50, Gansevoort, with a gathering to celebrate her life and memory at the Gansevoort Firehouse, 32 Schuylerville Rd, Gansevoort, immediately afterward.

As much as they all could use the hugs right now, Betty's family asks that if you would like to share your condolences and attend any of these events, you do so with a face-covering on while observing social distancing guidelines.

