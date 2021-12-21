Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty M. Webster
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Betty M. Webster

Feb. 9, 1945 - Dec. 18, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Betty M. Webster, 76 of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Born February 9, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was a life-long area resident and daughter of the late Edward and Martha (Thompson) Dashnaw.

Betty married Gene Webster on May 1, 1965 and they shared 31 years of marriage until Gene passed away August 8, 1996. Betty was employed for many years at C.R. Bard in Glens Falls where she was a Quality Control Technician. She was a very devout Roman Catholic and communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls where she was a member of the Rosary Alter Society and volunteered for many events and services including the Church Bazaars.

Betty enjoyed working on puzzles and reading a good book. Mostly, she loved spending time with her sister, Nancy and niece, Martha.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Rivers and Yvonne Rock; and her brother, Daniel Dashnaw.

She is survived by her son, David Webster and his wife, Laura of Hudson Falls; a grandson, Dawson Webster of Hudson Falls; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Linendoll and her husband, Bradley of Greenfield Center; her great-grandson, Hayden Linendoll; her sister, Nancy Fish of Hudson Falls; a brother, David Dashnaw of CO; and several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. All visitors are required to wear a face mask upon entering the building.

Rite of committal will take place in the spring at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dave, Lauri, Dawson, Liz and Hayden I´m so sorry for your loss! May all the memories and good times always remain in your heart!! I love you guys!!! I will miss her very much!!
Robin Renaud
Family
December 22, 2021
Her fight is done. Treasure the memories, the good outweighs the bad. much love and support.
Margaret Quirk
Other
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results