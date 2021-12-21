Betty M. Webster

Feb. 9, 1945 - Dec. 18, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Betty M. Webster, 76 of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Born February 9, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was a life-long area resident and daughter of the late Edward and Martha (Thompson) Dashnaw.

Betty married Gene Webster on May 1, 1965 and they shared 31 years of marriage until Gene passed away August 8, 1996. Betty was employed for many years at C.R. Bard in Glens Falls where she was a Quality Control Technician. She was a very devout Roman Catholic and communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls where she was a member of the Rosary Alter Society and volunteered for many events and services including the Church Bazaars.

Betty enjoyed working on puzzles and reading a good book. Mostly, she loved spending time with her sister, Nancy and niece, Martha.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Rivers and Yvonne Rock; and her brother, Daniel Dashnaw.

She is survived by her son, David Webster and his wife, Laura of Hudson Falls; a grandson, Dawson Webster of Hudson Falls; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Linendoll and her husband, Bradley of Greenfield Center; her great-grandson, Hayden Linendoll; her sister, Nancy Fish of Hudson Falls; a brother, David Dashnaw of CO; and several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. All visitors are required to wear a face mask upon entering the building.

Rite of committal will take place in the spring at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.