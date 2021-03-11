Betty Evelyn Wilbur

Feb. 22, 1927 - Mar. 8, 2021

JOHNSONVILLE - Betty Evelyn Wilbur, 94, passed peacefully on to her new address at her eternal home in heaven on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home. She was born February 22, 1927 in Greenwich, NY to the late Harold and Lillian (Teft) Snell.

Betty thoroughly enjoyed baking goodies and at one point owned and operated a mobile pie wagon. She loved to garden and became quite proficient at it. She eloped and married the love of her life, Charles Wilbur on New Year's Eve 1946. Together they enjoyed raising their six children, square dancing, and operating the family farm. She was devoted to her family, they meant the world to her.

Betty also loved the sound of a violin, and in her seventy's, started to take lessons and always said "It's never too late for something you enjoy". She also loved her Pomeranians through the years Louie, Chipper, Olivia, and Chester.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Charles; son, Daniel Wilbur; brother's: Glenn, Ronald, and Rodney Snell; and son-in-law, John Kelly.

She is survived by her brother, Ashley Snell of Greenwich; sons: Larry (Judi) Wilbur of Easton, Clifford (Janice) Wilbur of South Cambridge; daughter's: Marie (Al) Tollisen of Halfmoon, Elaine Kelly of Greenwich, and Joan (Will) Thomas of Cambridge; daughter-in-law, Pam Wilbur; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Grace Snell.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Spring internment will take place in the Easton Rural Cemetery. A memorial service for Betty will be planned at a later date.

Family and friends wishing to attend her service online, may do so at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 by going to www.zoom.us and entering Meeting ID: 840 8910 7434 then Passcode: Bettyboop.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, for their outstanding care and compassion for mom.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St, Cambridge, NY, 12816.

