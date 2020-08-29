Beverly Ann Besanceney

Oct. 15, 1939 - Aug. 27, 2020

CAMBRIDGE - Beverly Ann Besanceney, 80, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center. Born Oct. 15, 1939 in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late William and Rita (Dalpe) Dufresne.

Beverly graduated from the former Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes. She worked for a short time at a retail store in Troy and then stayed at home to raise her four children.

Beverly and her husband moved to Cambridge in 1974 and lived there until 2007 when they moved to Shushan. She Loved gardening, especially her flower gardens. She loved her dogs and was always there for her family. Beverly enjoyed bus trips to Canada and to Auriesville Shrine in Fultonville.

Beverly was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Cambridge and also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Robert R. Besanceney Sr. who passed away in 2008.

Beverly is survived by her children: Robert R. (the late Cathy) Besanceney Jr. of Argyle, David (Tammy) Besanceney of Greenwich, Steven (Carol) Besanceney of Corinth and Kathleen (the late Rodd) Fellows of Fort Edward. She is also survived by her siblings: William Dufresne of New Mexico, Richard Dufresne of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Laurie Edelson of North Carolina; her grandchildren: Nathaniel Besanceney, Adam Besanceney, Jared Besanceney, Evan Besanceney, Skyler Besanceney, Gabriel Besanceney, Andrew Beayon and Kieghan Fellows; her great grandchildren, Tyler Besanceney, Vivienne Besanceney, Ava Besanceney and Sophia Bennett.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Cambridge with Jeffrey Peck officiating.

Memorial contributions in memory of Beverly may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.