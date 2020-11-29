Beverly Lillian Russ Sesselman

Dec. 25, 1938 - Nov. 20, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE - Beverly Lillian Russ Sesselman passed from this world to the next on Friday, November 20, 2020 and is now dancing with the angels.

The first child of Ardath Davis Russ, she was born on Christmas Day, 1938 in Schenectady. She grew up in Albany and became a country girl when she married her first husband in 1955.

On December 21, 1968, she married Neil Sesselman in Corinth and they spent almost fifty years of marriage in their Lake Luzerne home until his passing in July of 2018.

For several years, she was a proud member of the Hadley Luzerne Lioness organization and served on many committees there. She especially enjoyed making treats and seasonal decorations for the elderly, visiting shut ins, and her work on the Daffodil Committee, a cause that was near and dear to her.

Beverly was well known for her success with in-home sales and earned numerous awards in that field. She was a talented gardener and a masterful cake decorator, a skill which allowed her to provide many young couples with beautiful wedding cakes.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister Patricia Bullis, and by two infant grandsons: Joshua Walker and Shaun Bourdeau.

She believed her family was her legacy and she is survived by seven children: Rosemarie Gardner of Lake Luzerne, Debra MacDonald of Katy, TX, Terrie Sanders of Bakers Mills, John Sanders of Hadley, Patricia Sanders of Glens Falls, Brian Sesselman of Lake Luzerne, and Daniel Sesselman of Athol; fourteen grandchildren are left to miss her: Erika Gardner, Sara Walker, Rob Quillan, Kayleigh Mayer, Michael Mayer, Jenna Sanders, Scott Bourdeau, Elisa Bourdeau, Cole Sesselman, Thomas Sesselman, Luke Sesselman, Nick Sesselman, and Kate Sesselman; she will also be missed by eleven great-grandchildren.

Private services were conducted Monday, November 23, 2020 at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., Lake Luzerne.

