Beverly V. Schmeelke

Aug. 30, 1943 - Mar. 22, 2021

GANSEVOORT - Beverly V. Schmeelke, 77, passed away after a long illness on Monday, March 22, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born August 30, 1943, in Speculator, she was the daughter of Roy M. and Anne D. (Fraiser) Moulton.

Beverly graduated from Lake George High School. She married the love of her life, Helmut E. Schmeelke in 1963 in Lake George. They were happily married for 49 years, before his passing in 2013. She worked at many restaurants in the area until opening Red and Bev's Diner with her husband, which they owned for 17 years.

Beverly enjoyed reading, sewing, ceramics and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Helmut E. Schmeelke; sister, Edna (Tony) Baird; daughter, Pamela (Todd) Rivette; brother-in-law, Charles Harrington; nieces, Heather Moulton and Sheryl Harrington; and nephew, Jay Baird.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael J., William H. (Tammy L.), and Ernest R.; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Harrington; brother, Roy Moulton (Rose); as well as ten nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Monday, March 29. 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, with a memorial service to follow.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

There will be a gathering after the services at Roy's house.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Saratoga County Hospice and all who helped during her long illness. The family would also like to give special thanks to Roy and Rose Moulton.

In loving memory of Beverly contributions may be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.