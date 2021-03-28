Beverly V. Schmeelke

GANSEVOORT - Beverly V. Schmeelke, 77, passed away after a long illness on Monday, March 22, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Calling hours will take place Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, with a memorial service to follow.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. There will be a gathering after the services at Roy's house.

In loving memory of Beverly contributions may be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.