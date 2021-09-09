Beverly Alberta (Walker) Tennyson

March 25, 1937 - Sept. 6, 2021

CHESTERTOWN - Beverly Alberta (Walker) Tennyson of Chestertown, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021 at the age of 84.

Born on March 25, 1937 she was a daughter of the late Carl and Ruby (Hanmer) Walker.

Beverly enjoyed life to the fullest. She traveled extensively throughout the world with her family. One of her fondest memories was walking down the Eiffel Tower steps and almost missing the

tour bus.

Her many hobbies include sewing, bingo, puzzles, card making, making desserts and watching basketball with her husband.

Beverly was known throughout town for her homemade pies. Each Thanksgiving the family celebrated with eight or nine pies, so that everyone's favorite pie was served.

Beverly had various jobs over the years, including working at TJ. Fish as a "soda jerk". She was a waitress at the Silver Star Diner, and she painted at Lincoln Logs with her dear friend Hazel Paull.

Beverly's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years William E. Tennyson; son, Robert Wood (Frankie Wood); daughters: Ruby Tennyson, Brenda Lewis, and Lorinda Tennyson (Amanda Watson);

her grandchildren: Bridget Bundrick (Joel Norton, Jr.), Ryan Abare, Rosie Lewis-Hurt (Bennie Hurt), Robert Wood, Jr., Benjamin Wood, Carrie Wood, Isabella Polk, Samantha Woods-Gibson (Chad Gibson) and Blake Woods; her great-grandchildren: Troy Melecci-Baker, Logan Melecci-Baker, Samuel Abare, Joshua Abare, Jacob Wood, Mia Bundrick and Jackson Norton; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Beverly's family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Chester Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Chestertown United Methodist Church.

