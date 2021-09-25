Bill Calmbacher

VERO BEACH, FL - Bill Calmbacher, 90, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Schroon Lake, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Bill died peacefully after a long illness, with his beloved partner of ten years, Beverly Gogola by his side.

Bill was born in Bronx, NY to the late Arthur and Alice (Devine) Calmbacher. He spent his early years in the NYC area.

Following high school, he served as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War. After the war, Bill joined the New York City Fire Department and after 23 years retired as a Lieutenant.

Bill and Mary retired in Schroon Lake, NY where he was an EMT with the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, sang in the choir at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, volunteered with the Red Cross and North Country Mission of Hope.

Bill was married to his sweetheart, Mary (Sheehan) Calmbacher for forty-six years, who predeceased him in 2001.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Alice (Eddie) Hage of Valley Cottage, NY; son, Bill (Amanda) Calmbacher of Burnsville, Minnesota; daughter, Carol (Keith) Herring of West Berlin, Vermont and loving grandchildren: Conor, Nicole, Aisling, and Joey.

A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be offered at 10:00 AM September 29, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake, NY, interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Bill, to North Mission of Hope, 3452 State Rt 22, Peru, NY 12972.

