Bill "Cooney" Coon

May 21, 1949 - Nov. 9, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Bill "Cooney" Coon, 71, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Albany Medical Center with his loving wife by his side.

Born May 21, 1949 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Owney and Ethel (Shaw) Coon.

Bill always had a smile on his face and twinkle in his eye, unless he was in traffic! He brought light and laughter into every room he was in. He was a friendly, easygoing man…quick to strike up a conversation with everyone he met. He enjoyed fishing and hunting (and doing it legally for the most part.) A favorite pastime of Bill's was recounting his adventures which his family called his "tall tales". Bill enjoyed golfing with his best friend John Rezendez and taking long drives. He thought highly of Pastor James and his wife Joan. He was full of life and loved being around his family, enjoying food, and making memories. Bill also cherished his friendships and exploits during his 43 year career at the paper mill.

In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by his brother, Owney "Sonny" Coon and his wife Lorenza, his sister Barbara George and her husband "Lefty", as well as his sister Laura Suttle and her husband James.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Lee Coon; his daughter Jaime Kendall and her husband DiSean, his son Jared Coon and his wife Karen, and his daughter Heather Flewelling; his grandchildren: Jordan, Dylan, Tyler, Maya and Lauren Kendall, and Sorelle and Jorden Flewelling: his sisters: Doris Braswell and Shirley West: his brothers: Bob Coon and his wife Susan, and John Coon and his wife Cindy; his mother-in-law Janice Colios; his sister-in-law Chris Colios; his brothers-in-law: Greg Colios and Tom Colios and his wife Donna; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Bill's request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Vantage Point Church, 543 Ridge Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Bill's name can be made to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.