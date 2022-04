Billie Joyce Evans

Feb. 1, 1938 – Jan. 19, 2021

FLOWER MOUND, TX - Billie Joyce Evans went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 19, 2021.

She loved the Lord and He loved her. Her firm belief in God was a true testament of her faith in the way she lived her life.

Billie was born on February 1, 1938 in Louisville, KY.

She dedicated her life to being a fantastic mother, and then a wonderful G-Ma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.