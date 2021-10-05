Blanche "Sam" Margaret (Wells) Flack

Feb. 20, 1944 - Sept. 30, 2021

GLENS FALLS/lTICONDEROGA - Blanche "Sam" Margaret (Wells) Flack of Glens Falls and formerly of Ticonderoga and Hague, passed away in her sleep on September 30, 2021.

She was born February 20, 1944, and is the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret Wells of Hague, NY.

Sam later moved to Ticonderoga, NY where she raised her children.

Sam was a free spirit who was always looking for the hidden meaning of things. She cherished her family and her many fur covered friends, especially Vicki the ferret. She was fascinated by Native American Culture, the great outdoors and all things wild. She loved God and took great comfort in the teachings of the bible.

Her many years of work as a caregiver allowed her to share her gifts of healing and compassion.

She will be missed by her children: Mike Flack, Tim Flack and Patty Flack; her granddaughters: Lisa, Leona and Brittany; her great-grandchildren; her two brothers: Walt (Kay) Wells and Joe Wells; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Margaret Wells; her brother Leonard Wells; and her son Robert Flack.

A private gathering to share memories will be held at a later date.

Should you wish to honor her memory please commit a random act of kindness in her name. God Bless.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.