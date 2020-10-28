Bradley D. Toomey

Dec. 6, 1964 - Oct. 23, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Bradley D. Toomey, 55, of the Fuller Road IRA, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

Born December 6, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Graham and Helen (Day) Toomey.

Bradley had many close friends at the Fuller Road IRA where he resided for many years. He also had many friends at the Schroon River Day Hab. Bradley loved listening to music and watching movies.

Bradley is survived by many friends and caregivers at the Fuller Road IRA.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.