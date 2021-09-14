Brandon Joseph Crozier, 19, of South Glens Falls passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021.

He was predeceased by his best friend, Martin Oprencak who passed away on March 27, 2020.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Kimberley Aubrey and her husband, Mark; his father, Joseph Crozier and his wife, Holly; his brothers, Blake and Cole Crozier; his two step-sisters, Meagan and Natalie Aubrey; his maternal grandparents, Shannon Ponton and her husband, Ron, Richard Berg and his wife, Sally; his paternal grandparents, Lee and Carol Crozier; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Brandon's full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.