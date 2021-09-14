Menu
Breanna "Brian" Barnes
2002 - 2021
BORN
2002
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Breanna aka Brian Barnes

July 9, 2002 - Sept. 10, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Breanna aka Brian Barnes, 19, of Glens Falls, passed away after a long illness on September 10, 2021, with her loving family at her side.

Born July 9, 2002 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Daniel and Veronica (Rawlins) Barnes.

Breanna was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 2020. During high school, she had a love of band and enjoyed playing the trumpet.

She enjoyed working alongside her dad, doing carpenter work and building things. Breanna was a self-taught electric and bass guitar player, enjoyed skateboarding, hiking and nature walks, going to yard sales, playing video games and listening to music, especially Blink 182 and Green Day.

Survivors include her parents, Daniel and Veronica (Rawlins) Barnes; her sister, Cara (Jerry) Ross; niece, Megan Reilly; nephew, Brandon Reilly and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind many friends, especially her three best friends, Eric, Mariah and Melissa – friends her parents were proud she had.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those in attending are asked to wear a mask while inside the building.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following calling hours.

Burial will be held privately for the family.

Donations in Breanna's memory may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 103 Patroon Drive, #10, Guilderland, New York 12084.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
Rip cousin prayers and love to my family during this time
Vanessa (carpenter) Fisher
September 18, 2021
I love you so much brain. You were my best friend for years. I will miss you forever. My condolences to his family.
Melissa
September 15, 2021
I love you so much Brian, you will always be missed and loved. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family.
Eric Drozdowski
Friend
September 14, 2021
My condolences to his family and closer friends. I may have not known him for a long time but he was a good friend with a great sense of humor. Around the end of 2020, I was added to an Instagram group chat with him. Overtime, he became my friend and the group chat was like my second home. I´ll forever miss Brian and whatever he had contributed to the chat. May his soul Rest In Peace...
Dennis Zilberman
Friend
September 14, 2021
My heart truly goes out to you, I cannot even say I understand your pain because this is one on the hardest things a parent could ever go through. I pray God will help to ease the pain you are going through. Also to Cara for losing a sibling. Big hug to you all, if you need anything please let me know. LOVE TO YOU ALL
Pam Chatterton
Family
September 14, 2021
