Brenda A. Johnson

Nov. 24, 1954 - Oct. 10, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Brenda A. Johnson, 65, of River Street, passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with Cancer, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born November 24, 1954 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Gertrude (Crandall) Prosser of Warrensburg.

Brenda was an avid poker player. She enjoyed long nights of poker with her friends and family with a nice hot cup of Stewart's coffee beside her. She loved a good game of horseshoes in the summer, family barbecues but, she loved nothing more than spending her time with her children and grandchildren. Brenda was a devoted, fun loving mother, who always gave her time and heart. A woman of boundless energy and a strong sense of duty who believed fiercely in a safe and secure environment for her family. She worked tirelessly to provide just that.

She was employed at the Fort William Henry Corporation for 27 years. She had a vibrant, happy personality that was contagious to everyone she met. It didn't take long before she became a part of the Fort William Henry family. Throughout her many years of employment, she became well known and loved not only by her coworkers but her guests as well.

Besides her parents, Brenda is predeceased by her husband, Clifford Sheldon Jr. and a companion, James Clark. Brothers: Robert "Bob" Tennant and Dennis Prosser. A sister, Marsha Barrett.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Tooter Johnson and his significant other, Kristy McDonald, Jonathan Johnson and his significant other, Heather Baker, Tammy Mason and her husband, Willis Mason; she also leaves behind her grandchildren: Kimberly Johnson, William "Zeb" Mason, Lila Johnson, Bryli Johnson, and Spencer Mason. In addition she leaves behind three step children, Brenda Ackley, Tige Johnson, and Lance Johnson, along with their children. Her siblings: Shelly Goucher and her husband, Philip, Patty Bills, Sue Neville and her husband, Joe, John Tennant and his significant other, Sue Hopkins and Clint Prosser. A very dear friend, Gerald "Mick" Hopkins of Warrensburg, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Brenda's family would like to thank the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, especially, Dr. Gilani and nurses, the receptionists, Br. Bachman of the Warrensburg Health Center for all of the compassionate care. Also, the Fort William Henry for their compassion, loyalty and help always. Also, High Peaks Hospice. Friends may call on Brenda's family from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 6 pm, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

