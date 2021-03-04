Brenda L. Burdick

Dec. 22, 1945 - March 2, 2021

HADLEY - Brenda L. Burdick, 75, of Rockwell St., passed away Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021 at her home.

Born on December 22, 1945 in Hadley, she was the daughter of the late Edward W. and Ruth (Moses) Pike.

She married Harry F. Burdick on August 10, 1974 in Corinth.

Brenda had worked as a waitress for many years and operated Hadley Diner for 10 years.

Her enjoyments included bowling, crocheting, cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends. She and Harry could often be seen enjoying the nice weather on their front porch. She had a tremendous sense of humor which will be sorely missed by those who love her.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, William Pike.

Survivors include her loving husband of 46 years, Harry Burdick; one daughter, Gretchen Brown of Charleston, SC; one son, John Burdick of Hadley; one brother, Edward M. (Colleen) Pike of Lake Luzerne; her sister-in-law, Laraine Pike of Hadley; nieces and nephews: Lori Petteys, Jennifer Pike, Bill Pike, Connie Irish, Scott Pike and Steve Pike.

In keeping with Brenda's wishes, there are no public calling hours or funeral services.

Private burial will be in Hadley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com