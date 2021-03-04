Menu
Brenda L. Burdick
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St
Lake Luzerne, NY

Brenda L. Burdick

Dec. 22, 1945 - March 2, 2021

HADLEY - Brenda L. Burdick, 75, of Rockwell St., passed away Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021 at her home.

Born on December 22, 1945 in Hadley, she was the daughter of the late Edward W. and Ruth (Moses) Pike.

She married Harry F. Burdick on August 10, 1974 in Corinth.

Brenda had worked as a waitress for many years and operated Hadley Diner for 10 years.

Her enjoyments included bowling, crocheting, cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends. She and Harry could often be seen enjoying the nice weather on their front porch. She had a tremendous sense of humor which will be sorely missed by those who love her.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, William Pike.

Survivors include her loving husband of 46 years, Harry Burdick; one daughter, Gretchen Brown of Charleston, SC; one son, John Burdick of Hadley; one brother, Edward M. (Colleen) Pike of Lake Luzerne; her sister-in-law, Laraine Pike of Hadley; nieces and nephews: Lori Petteys, Jennifer Pike, Bill Pike, Connie Irish, Scott Pike and Steve Pike.

In keeping with Brenda's wishes, there are no public calling hours or funeral services.

Private burial will be in Hadley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Harry and family, we are so sorry to hear of your loss. Brenda was, not only a good bowling partner, or card partner, but a friend who was always willing to help us at difficult times. We will miss our visits and emails.
Dick and Judy Lavergne
March 8, 2021
Brenda was a special lady she was caring and kind to everyone. Gary&MaryAnn Pierce
Mary Ann Pierce
March 8, 2021
I was saddened to hear that Miss Brenda passed away. My thoughts are with you and the family.  May God Bless Her
Brian Bordt ( from Florida )
March 5, 2021
God bless you Brenda, for what you did for your own family, but for all the love and care you gave to so many children and families at Hadley-Luzerne School.
lori rosati
March 4, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences in the loss of Brenda. We were so saddened to hear this & are sending thoughts & prayers to Harry & family. RIP Bren
Ray & Anne Bourdeau
March 4, 2021
So very, very sorry to hear of Brenda's passing. Such a lovely woman, an amazing baker and kind soul. May God hold you while you grieve.
Peg Brady
March 4, 2021
She was a wonderful lady and a good friend of my mom (Marilyn Millis). Always kept us laughing. She will be missed. My deepest sympathy to you all.
Teresa Millis Archard
March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences go out to the family. Brenda will be greatly missed..
Kelly (Bogle) Brewster
March 4, 2021
