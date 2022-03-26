Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian Linendoll
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Brian Linendoll

Oct. 23, 1962 - March 15, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Brian Linendoll, 59, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on October 23, 1962, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Barbara (West) Linendoll and the late Edmond L. Linendoll, Jr.

He was a graduate of South Glens Falls Senior High School.

Brian enjoyed collecting baseball cards, the New York Yankees, animals and spending time with friends and family.

In addition to his father, Brian is predeceased by his brother, Thomas Linendoll.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Barbara Linendoll; his sister, Cindy (Irv) Parot; sister-in-law, Lorraine Linendoll.

At Brian's request, there will no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Brian's memory can be made to Adirondack Save-A-Stray, 4880 Rte. 9N North, Corinth, NY 12822, or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Brian's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.