Dr. Brienne Marie LeMay

Apr. 2, 1983 - Dec. 7, 2020

On Monday, December 7, 2020, Brienne Marie LeMay, a loving daughter, sister & aunt, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 37. Brienne was born on April 2, 1983 in Saratoga Springs to Arthur LeMay and Donna (Chandler) Nichols.

She attended Hudson Falls Elementary School and graduated from Lake George High School in 2001. She started her path of becoming a Veterinarian at Adirondack Community College, later transferring to SUNY Canton, then Russell Sage College and Oklahoma State University. She received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, St. Kitts in 2011 then completed her residency at Texas A&M. She married and moved to Austin, TX where she practiced Veterinary Medicine until 2015. After her separation, she started a new life in Jacksonville, FL where she became the Lead Veterinary Surgeon at First Coast No More Homeless Pets (FCNMHP).

As a little girl, Brienne was a loving free spirit…but a little feisty. Never afraid to play sports or ride bikes with her brothers and loved playing with her friends. She was artistic and crafty but was known to start the occasional field fire (mom and dad weren't very happy that day). Her love for animals was apparent from the start. We had a woodshed that was a home for many stray cats over the years. Brie would try to make house cats out of them all… Peanut being her favorite.

Brie was funny and loving but had a knack for sarcasm that often left a lot to be interpreted. Her personality was magnetic and her smile would light up any room. Those that knew her, loved her, and the bonds she formed with her friends would prove to last her lifetime.

Brie lived her life by her own rules. She had a confidence that couldn't be matched and a drive that wouldn't quit. As a young Vet Tech professional she was determined to be more. Hard work, dedication and God-given talent led her to the role of Lead Veterinary Surgeon. She was highly respected and loved by her colleagues and community. Program director of FCNMHP, Cameron Moore, can be quoted as stating, "Dr. LeMay was such a bright young talent who helped so many. I am grateful for all she did to help our pets and community over the years. Her work family and all of us in animal welfare will miss her greatly."

Although animals were her first passion, Brie fell in love with flying planes and was working towards obtaining her pilot's license. She recently discovered the freedom of the open road and (according to Facebook) began a relationship with her motorcycle. In her free time, Brie loved to take group rides with her motorcycle family. She was a self-proclaimed handyman always working on house projects, most recently the remodel of her newly purchased home. Her most cherished time was spent with her friends and fur babies.

Brienne is predeceased by her grandparents.

She is survived by her father Art LeMay and her mother Donna Nichols (husband Mike); her siblings: Christina LeMay, Stacee Bradley, Brian Chandler (wife Stacey) and Joel LeMay (wife Krista); her nephews: Ryan, Jackson, Peyton, Brody, Joseph, Matthew, Landon and Isaac; her fur babies Dunkin, Piper, Strudel, Tiffany and Mr. Meowgi; several aunts, uncles, cousins and too many amazing friends to list.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch of Our Lady of Annunciation, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "The Dr. Brienne LeMay Memorial Fund" at Fcnmhp.org/support-our-mission/remembering-drlemay.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.