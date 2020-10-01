Bruce Lewis Fassett

Jan. 2, 1952 - Sept. 20. 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Bruce Lewis Fassett was born Jan. 2, 1952 in Cobleskill, New York. He often spoke fondly of his childhood days spent in Cherry Valley, NY. He enjoyed playing basketball as a student and graduated from Draper High School in Rotterdam in 1970. He then went on to graduate from SUNY Plattsburg prior to embarking on a rewarding lifelong career as an educator. He was a math teacher, deputy sheriff, Saratoga Race Track security official, online college professor and top-rated North Country basketball official. He was also an official King of the Black Velvet as well as an unofficial King of the Gypsies.

He was the very best of husbands, fathers and friends. He was humorous, fun loving and fiercely devoted to his wife and children. Bruce rooted enthusiastically for the New York Giants football team-no matter how frequently they disappointed him. He had a passion for fly-fishing, long car rides to new or favorite places, sipping hoppy beers, listening to The Beach Boys and taking his beloved dog, Frankie Fontaine, for daily morning walks down to the water's edge. "The Bruce" was a tall, brown-eyed, handsome, kind and gentle man who enjoyed a good laugh and had many treasured friends. No matter where he went, someone there would recognize him and want to catch–up. He performed countless random good deeds without ever seeking recognition and was the one constant we all looked to for encouragement, comfort, advice and unconditional love.

He was a youngster of 68 years old when he quietly passed in the early morning hours of Sept. 20, 2020 at his home in Saratoga Springs, NY. There, surrounded by family members, he finally lost a stoic and courageous battle against ALS - one he had been waging for over the past year. Our hearts are forever broken and we will love him, endlessly. Rest patiently in peace, Bruce, until we see you again. God Bless.

He is survived by his wife: Mary Fassett (Saratoga Springs, NY); his children: Joshua Chroman (Mebane, NC); Casey Fassett (Kingston, NY); Hännah Chorman (Saratoga Springs, NY); and Kyle Fassett (Bloomington, IN); his father: Lewis Fassett (Queensbury, NY); and siblings: Diane Graham (Columbia, SC); Leonard Fassett (Saratoga Springs, NY); and Darlene Fassett (Glens Falls, NY). His mother, Elaine Fassett, preceded him in death.

There are currently no plans to gather in celebration of his life due to the ongoing pandemic. In lieu of flowers, food, etc., the family asks you consider donating to the local ALS foundation- a part of the Albany St. Peters Health Network. They made a huge difference in the level of Bruce's comfort and quality of life as he neared the end of his journey. We are so grateful.

