Bruce MacGregor

Oct. 22, 1963 - Sept. 18, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Bruce MacGregor, age 57, passed away suddenly Saturday September 18, 2021 at home. Born October 22, 1963 in Ridgewood, NJ. Bruce excelled in everything he did and never gave up until a solution was found. He loved landscaping and had a natural talent for it as well as metal fabrication and welding. Bruce worked as a mechanic in Queensbury and often you saw him working late hours outside his shop on another one of his numerous projects. He also enjoyed building and competing in National tough truck competitions, especially Tough trucks on the beach in Wildwood, NJ, with his good friend, Scott Jones and his cousin, Phil Kent.

Bruce is survived by his long time girlfriend, Livi Burch of Glens Falls; mother, Mary of Lake Luzerne; his brother, Rick (Karen) MacGregor of Shushan, brother, Scott MacGregor of Lake Luzerne and sister, Alison MacGregor, Pipersville, PA. He was predeceasd by his father, Richard A. MacGregor.

An informal reception to be held at the Jeffers Hall in the Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church in Lake Luzerne, Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Parking for Church access is behind the Serendipity Thrift Shop at 89 Bay Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY. There will be no services, just a gathering for family and friends and plenty of good food. Covid-19 cautions at your discretion. Anyone is welcome at the Scott MacGregor residence (Glens Falls Mt. Rd.) afterwards.

