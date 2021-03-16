C. Bruce Wetmore

June 18, 1938 - Mar. 13, 2021

QUEENSBURY - C. Bruce Wetmore,82, of Queensbury lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease on March 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward. Born on June 18, 1938 in Boonville, he was the son of the late Gladys and Charles Wetmore.

Following graduation from Boonville High School, he attended Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science in Syracuse. After receiving his Degree in 1961, Bruce was very proud to have become a licensed New York State Funeral Director and a long-time member of the National Funeral Directors Association.

Bruce had a distinguished career for over 40 years as a Funeral Director, beginning his dedicated life with the John S. Friedel Funeral Home in Utica, then joining the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. in 1969, co-owning the business with Gary C. Wilson, until his retirement. He was a stellar man, a great friend to many with a keen sense of humor. Bruce carried himself with effortless kindness, had a sharp wit and was always a warm, caring funeral director that helped many families through difficult times. He was passionate about giving the best service to those in need.

Bruce was appointed to the Mortuary Science Advisory Committee of Hudson Valley Community College and at one time was President of the Adirondack Funeral Directors Association.

He was also passionate about community service and helping others. Bruce was a long-standing member of The Balsam Flats Hunting & Fishing Club, The First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls, where he was a Trustee and on the Board of Sessions and a member of the Utica and Hudson Falls Rotary Club. Bruce was very proud to have served for many years as a Volunteer Fireman for Hudson Falls and when he was younger at The Booneville Fire Department.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of over 51 years, Winifred Wetmore.

Bruce is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Lori Wetmore from Whitehall; his daughter, Cheryl Wetmore from The Woodlands, TX; his granddaughter, Alyssa Wetmore from Charleston, SC; his grandson, Greg Wetmore from Syracuse; a twin brother and his wife, Robert and Mary Wetmore of Seminole, FL; sisters-in-law: Anita Cseledy, Barbara Cinquanta, and Karen and Jim Spindler; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, services will be private at convenience of the family.

A memorial service will be planned in the spring for extended family and friends to join in the celebration of Bruce's life.

Interment will be in the spring at Pine View Cemetery, in Queensbury, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205 or The Hudson Falls Fire Department, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

The family appreciates the tremendous care and the wonderful support Bruce received from the staffs at The Glen/ The Terrace at The Glen, The Landing and Fort Hudson Health Care Center.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.