Cara A. Rumrill
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Cara A. Rumrill

Oct. 24, 1972 - Dec. 14, 2021

MOREAU – Cara Rumrill, a longtime resident of the Town of Moreau, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital after a long-term battle with cancer. She was 49.

Born in Glens Falls on October 24, 1972, she was the daughter of Herman Rumrill, and the late Gloria Bovey.

Cara was a 1990 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Eight years later, she began dating the love of her life, Christian Peper, and later they had two children.

She had various jobs throughout her life, but her most notable was when she worked as a medical scheduler for the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

An amazing mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend, she will be known for her humor, her intelligence, and her positive outlook on life. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her cats Rocky, George, and Bex. She was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Survivors include her fiance, Christian Peper; their children: Ian, and Jillian Peper; her father, Herman Rumrill, and his wife Susan; her siblings: Greg, Todd, and Jennifer Rumrill; her nieces and nephews: Kaylee, Ryan, Noah, Mariah, Erin (Brandon), Hunter, and Sophia; her beloved great-nieces: Ava, Amelia, and Addeline; her step-sisters: Kathy (Bob), Jackie, Sue, and Carrie; her in-laws, Eric, and Elizabeth Peper; and her close friends: Veronica, Danielle, Vern; and her tribe.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Kilmer Funeral Home, South Glens Falls. Burial will be at a later date in Pine View Cemetery, Town of Queensbury.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 588 Queensbury Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are by Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to Chris, children and the rest of Cara's family. I worked with Cara many years ago and will always remember how kind hearted she was. Any time I ran into her over the years, she was always so pleasant to talk to and clearly carried a bright light. Very sad to hear of her passing.
Paula Hall
December 20, 2021
Oh my sister I am so proud of the woman you became. You thought me a lot over the years. You did so well on you college degree. I am happy to know you are no longer in the pain you had for so long. Know I miss you I love you so much. There alway gonna be a story to tell about you. You look down on us my strong determined sister. Love you forever you best little sister.
Jennifer Rumrill
Family
December 18, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family Cara and I worked together she loved her family and always had a smile on her face you will be missed
Rebecca Trombley
Friend
December 17, 2021
My condolences to family and friends of Cara. May you Rest In Peace, Cara. You fought so hard and God saw how very tired you were. He sent his angels and took you home. You will be so very much missed but know that you will forever remembered by so many.
Cindy Randall
Other
December 17, 2021
